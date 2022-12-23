For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
