 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics