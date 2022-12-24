 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mooresville Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

