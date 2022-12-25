Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Mooresville Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.