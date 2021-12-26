For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.