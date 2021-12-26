 Skip to main content
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

