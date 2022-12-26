This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds s…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Mooresville Monday, with temperat…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods o…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
This evening in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rai…
Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's foreca…
It will be a cold day in Mooresville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 15-degree low is fore…