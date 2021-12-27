 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

