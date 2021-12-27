Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Moo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degre…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.