For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
