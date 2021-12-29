Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.