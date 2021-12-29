Mooresville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Moo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should…
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 d…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…