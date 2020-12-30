 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

