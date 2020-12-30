Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.