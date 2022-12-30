Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.