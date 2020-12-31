This evening in Mooresville: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Friday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Win…
Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 18-degree l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Periods …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcaste…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.