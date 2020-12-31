Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Friday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.