Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

