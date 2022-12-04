 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

