For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
