Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.