For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairl…