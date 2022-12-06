 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

