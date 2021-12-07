 Skip to main content
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

