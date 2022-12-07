Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.