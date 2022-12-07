This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 d…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, …