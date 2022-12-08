Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.