Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunsh…
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Don't lea…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the for…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possibl…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead t…
Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 32 degrees is today's…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. L…
This evening in Mooresville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Looking ahead to t…