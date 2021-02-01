Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.