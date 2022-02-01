 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

