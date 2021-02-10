Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.