This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
