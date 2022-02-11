Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.