For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Sunday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will se…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temper…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's weather for…