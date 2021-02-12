 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Mooresville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

