Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

