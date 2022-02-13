This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
