Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Monday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

