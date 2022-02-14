Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
