Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.