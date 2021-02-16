This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
