Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Thursday, Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST.