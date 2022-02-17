Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.