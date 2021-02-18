Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with showers. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.