Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

