Mooresville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clea…
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Model…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 de…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.