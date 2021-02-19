 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics