This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
