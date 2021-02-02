Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.