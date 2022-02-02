Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.