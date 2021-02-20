 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

