Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.