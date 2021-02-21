This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
