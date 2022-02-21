 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics