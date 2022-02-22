 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

