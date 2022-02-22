This evening in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
