Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
