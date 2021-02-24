For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
