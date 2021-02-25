 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics