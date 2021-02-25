Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
