This evening in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees.…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees to…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…