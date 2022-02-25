Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.