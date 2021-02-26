 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

